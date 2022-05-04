Parkinson's Disease topic of education series in June

WATERLOO -- Register now to participate in “A Journey Through Parkinson’s Disease” an educational series from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach, along with Iowa State’s Department of Kinesiology and Human Sciences Extension and Outreach are sponsoring the series, beginning June 15.

The educational series consists of three, one-hour sessions once a week. Jill Weber and Cindy Thompson, human sciences specialists, will teach the classes, which include interactive lessons, discussions and activities.

Sessions are scheduled for June 15, 22 and 29 from 4 to 5 p.m. at Black Hawk County Extension and Outreach, 3420 University Av. # B. There is a no fee; registration is due by noon June 10.

For more information or to register on-line at https://go.iastate.edu/NBWYHO or contact Jill Weber at 319-234-6811, or jrweber@iastate.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0