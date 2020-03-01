Parkinson's support group to meet
Parkinson's support group to meet

Parkinson's Disease support meeting

WAVERLY -- Waverly Health Center will host the monthly Parkinson’s Disease support group on Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to noon in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by this condition. The event is free and open to the public.

“Swallowing Issues” will be presented by Mary Ochoa, MS, CCC-SLP – WHC speech therapy.

Park in the Red Lot and enter through the Tendrils Rooftop Garden event entrance, located south of the Center Pharmacy drive-up. To learn more, call (319) 483-1360.

