Parkinson’s group to meet

Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or who have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Ann Rathe will lead a discussion on “Coping with Changes in Parkinson’s Disease” with attendees who have Parkinson’s. Care partners will meet at the same time for their own discussion, which will include some tips on fall recovery with Madison Matthias from Taylor Physical Therapy. The entire group will meet in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC first, and then split into groups.