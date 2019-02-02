Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- A Parkersburg woman was hurt in a Highway 20 crash in Cedar Falls.

The crash was reported at 6:20 p.m. Friday at mile marker 222.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured woman as Barbara Dent, 71, a passenger in a car being driven by Mildred Hoselton, 56, of Parkersburg.

Troopers said a vehicle being driven by Jacob Hartwell, 33, of Readlyn, was westbound on Highway 20 in the left lane when it changed lanes and struck the westbound car being driven by Hoselton.

The crash remains under investigation.

