Parkersburg woman dies in crash
PARKERSBURG – A Parkersburg woman has died in an accident involving a semi in rural Butler County on Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 82-year-old Mary Vry.

According to the State Patrol, the semi, driven by Dillon Nissen, 20, of Reinbeck, was traveling north on Ridge Road around 9:35 a.m. and was slowing to turn left onto 300th Street.

Vry was following the semi in her Buick LeSabre. She apparently didn’t realize the semi was slowing and collided with the back of the trailer, according to the State Patrol.

The Buick then rolled into a ditch, and Vry was thrown from her car. She died at the scene.

