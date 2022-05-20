Parkersburg veteran topic of talk at Grout Museum's May 25 Veterans Coffee

WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will host Dr. Michael Van Ness at 10 a.m. May 25 for the Wednesday Veterans Coffee.
The author will make a presentation on his book,"General In Command: The Life of Maj. Gen. John B. Anderson." Maj. Gen. Anderson, the author's grandfather, was Parkersburg native and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He served in the 1916 punitive expedition against Pancho Villa into Mexico and in World Wars I and II, over a 32-year military career.
Van Ness, of Canton, Ohio, is a graduate of the University of Virginia School ofMedicine and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sylvania and at Bethesda Naval Hospital before going into private practice in Canton.
The program is free for veterans and active duty. Others attending will pay regular museum admission. For more details, visit
gmdistrict.org or call 319-234-6357.
Members of the Navy serve as pallbearers as they carry the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
The hearse carrying the casket of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, arrives for his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
A folded American flag is given to the family of Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
Members of the Navy carry out the 21-gun salute for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
A Naval trumpeter plays "Taps" for Seaman First Class David Franklin Tidball, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, during his graveside services held on Saturday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in his hometown of Independence.
