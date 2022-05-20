Parkersburg veteran topic of talk at Grout Museum's May 25 Veterans Coffee

WATERLOO -- The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., will host Dr. Michael Van Ness at 10 a.m. May 25 for the Wednesday Veterans Coffee.

The author will make a presentation on his book,"General In Command: The Life of Maj. Gen. John B. Anderson." Maj. Gen. Anderson, the author's grandfather, was Parkersburg native and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. He served in the 1916 punitive expedition against Pancho Villa into Mexico and in World Wars I and II, over a 32-year military career.

Van Ness, of Canton, Ohio, is a graduate of the University of Virginia School ofMedicine and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Sylvania and at Bethesda Naval Hospital before going into private practice in Canton.

The program is free for veterans and active duty. Others attending will pay regular museum admission. For more details, visit gmdistrict.org or call 319-234-6357.

