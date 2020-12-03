Parkersburg couple holding on tight as preemie baby fights for her life

“But they knew she would fight through the surgeries so as long as she keeps fighting, they will stand behind her,” Waller said.

Against the odds, Jazlynn pulled through the surgery.

“She has showed us how far she can fight,” Jasmine said. “She has been through more in her two weeks than I have in my entire life.”

While Jazlynn still has a long way to go, said her mother, she has improved greatly over the last few days.

“She is truly showing what a strong fighter she really is and that she is not giving up,” Waller said, noting Jazlynn recently began peeking her eyes open.

Doctors say Jazlynn will need to stay at the U of I until at least her due date of March 18, but it could be longer with the complicated surgeries.

While the couple has not been able to hold their baby girl, they thoroughly enjoy the interaction they get when they touch Jazlynn’s feet and she kicks back.

“We also put our fingers in her hand and she’ll squeeze the tightest squeeze,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine said it takes all she has to stay strong for Jazlynn, but she also worries about her family’s financial future.