Parkersburg couple holding on tight as preemie baby fights for her life

WATERLOO – Jasmine and Nicholas Lathrop had wanted a baby since before they were married in 2017.
They had a baby girl’s name picked out and a room waiting for her in the couple’s new Parkersburg home when Jasmine went into labor at 22 weeks gestation. On Friday, little Jazlynn will be three weeks old.
But their miracle baby is still fighting for her life in the neo-natal intensive care unit at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
“Me and my husband just lean on each other. We take it one day at a time, and we are thankful for all the small little steps that she improves,” Jasmine said.
The pregnancy was complicated from the beginning. After three years of trying to conceive, Jasmine was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome and was told the chances of a pregnancy were slim. About eight months later, her wish came true. She was pregnant.
“I did not believe it actually. I took six pregnancy tests before I came to terms with it,” she said.
Along the way, Jasmine developed gestational diabetes and doctors predicted the baby would come early – just not how early.
At just 22 weeks Jasmine went into labor. She was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo and later flown to the NICU in Iowa City.
“It was very scary because we didn’t know what the future was for our daughter,” she said. “I had always thought the age of viability was 25 weeks. I didn’t know Iowa City has seen and had success with babies born at 22 weeks.”
On Nov. 13, the couple welcomed their baby girl. She was 14.4 ounces and 10 inches. Born at 22 weeks and 1 day gestation, doctors gave her a 60% chance of survival.
“She has been a little fighter so far, trying to pull on her ventilator, tubes and wires. She has also been trying to breathe on her own, sometimes to the point they need to intervene because her little lungs just aren’t ready to be without the ventilator just yet despite how hard she is trying,” said Jasmine’s sister, Tiffany Waller.
As of Tuesday, the baby weighed about 500 grams, a little more than 17 ounces.
In Jazlynn’s short life so far, she has undergone two surgeries on her bowels, and her chance of survival fell as low as 5%.
“We were both just kind of numb. She got sick really fast so it was a mixture of shock and numbness,” Jasmine said.
On Saturday, the day after her second and more invasive surgery, Jazlynn was unstable and doctors gave the couple the option of turning off the ventilator and holding their baby girl until she passed away.
“But they knew she would fight through the surgeries so as long as she keeps fighting, they will stand behind her,” Waller said.
Against the odds, Jazlynn pulled through the surgery.
“She has showed us how far she can fight,” Jasmine said. “She has been through more in her two weeks than I have in my entire life.”
While Jazlynn still has a long way to go, said her mother, she has improved greatly over the last few days.
“She is truly showing what a strong fighter she really is and that she is not giving up,” Waller said, noting Jazlynn recently began peeking her eyes open.
Doctors say Jazlynn will need to stay at the U of I until at least her due date of March 18, but it could be longer with the complicated surgeries.
While the couple has not been able to hold their baby girl, they thoroughly enjoy the interaction they get when they touch Jazlynn’s feet and she kicks back.
“We also put our fingers in her hand and she’ll squeeze the tightest squeeze,” Jasmine said.
Jasmine said it takes all she has to stay strong for Jazlynn, but she also worries about her family’s financial future.
Currently, Jasmine is on maternity leave from her job at Tri-County Head Start, and Nicholas is applying for fast-food jobs in Iowa City to make ends meet.
Jasmine doesn’t know if she’ll have a job when she returns home, but said it’s a sacrifice she’s willing to take to be with her daughter. The couple qualified for the Helen K. Rossi Volunteer Guest House, a program that gives comfort and lodging at a discount to family members of inpatients at the U of I.
“We’re just asking for a lot of prayers for Jazlynn right now,” Jasmine said.
Waller has created a Facebook page for updates and photos for those interested in following Jazlynn’s story:
Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/747817292749715/.
