top story
Metro Briefs

Park Avenue Bridge closed for repairs

Park Avenue Bridge Rendering 1

This preliminary rendering from Stanley Consultants shows a potential design for the replacement of the Park Avenue bridge over the Cedar River.

 Courtesy rendering

WATERLOO -- The Park Avenue Bridge has been closed to allow for utility work related to the bridge replacement project. The bridge will remain closed all of this week.

The Fourth Street Bridge is currently open to traffic.

 

