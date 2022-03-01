Park Avenue Bridge closed for repairs

WATERLOO -- The Park Avenue Bridge has been closed to allow for utility work related to the bridge replacement project. The bridge will remain closed all of this week.
The Fourth Street Bridge is currently open to traffic.
One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in a Waterloo neighborhood on Wednesday night
One person was detained after crashing into two vehicles in a high-speed chase Sunday morning
WATERLOO — It was supposed to be an easy job, Marquas Gafeney said.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies caught him going through cars in a sales lot, and he claimed to own the d…
Jurors on Thursday heard how Grant Saul was gunned down as he sat on his couch after intruders burst into his Cedar Falls apartment in December 2019
Jurors found Stephen Devon Phillips guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating Tuesday afternoon and announcing the decision Wednesday morning
Officials are investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire at a Waterloo home
Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital early Thursday morning
CEDAR FALLS — It outlasted six University of Northern Iowa presidents, witnessed College Hill grow into a bustling entertainment district, and…
$2 per hour raise this year funded by federal ESSER money while further increases planned in the future.
