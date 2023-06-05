WATERLOO -- The next set of beams for the Park Avenue Bridge are scheduled to arrive Thursday, June 8. The beams will be on site at 9 a.m. with deliveries continuing through 4 p.m.

Beams will travel to the site via U.S. Highway 63 to Sycamore Street to Park Avenue. Trucks will turn left onto Park Avenue at Sycamore Street then go backwards on Park Avenue towards the river to deliver the beams.

As trucks move into position, MET buses could be delayed for several minutes at the station.

Please avoid parking on Sycamore Street between U.S. 63 and Park Avenue if possible.