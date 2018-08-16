CEDAR FALLS — A group of parents who worked to bring an inclusive playground to the area have made it happen.
They raised the more than $1 million needed and now a groundbreaking has been set for Sept. 29. The public is welcome to attend.
“We are thrilled to bring A Place to Play Playground to Greenhill Park in Cedar Falls,” said Amanda Weichers.
Weichers started a nonprofit organization in 2010 called Beau’s Beautiful Blessings, which was the fiscal agent for the playground. Her organization is named after her son, Beau, and assists Iowa children who have brain injuries, brain abnormalities and/or epilepsy to fund items they otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford.
A Place to Play Playground will be an inclusive playground that goes beyond Americans with Disabilities accessibility compliance. It is designed to provide children and families of all physical, mental and social abilities and ages an opportunity to play together in an integrated, sensory-rich environment without the barriers that traditionally exist on a playground.
The $1 million has been raised over a three-and-a-half year period, and includes in-kind donations from the city of Cedar Falls, a $250,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association and numerous other contributions. The Cedar Falls Public Works and Parks Division and friends of the project worked with Ritland+Kuiper Landscape Architects to design the park after extensive research.
“When you make an experience inclusive, it’s better for everyone. This is going to be the most fun playground for all families,” said Sarah Corkery. Corkery is on the board of Beau’s Beautiful Blessings. Her son, Jude, is legally blind and had seizures as a young child.
“Taking Jude to playgrounds was a very scary experience,” Corkery said. “I envisioned a place where I could take all my children and have a fun experience without worrying about safety.”
The park will be complete by the fall of 2019. For more information, go to YourPlaceToPlay.org.
