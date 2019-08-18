WATERLOO — Eleven newly built and remodeled houses and residential facilities are featured on the 17th annual Parade of Homes, sponsored by the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association and Veridian Credit Union.
Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday.
Adam Hunemuller, president of the Cedar Valley Home Builders, states “The interest level is running high due to the wide variety of homes, condos and retirement facilities in this year’s parade. In addition, the parade entries are at scattered sites in the Cedar Valley, providing a variety of locations.”
Brandon Rogers is chairing the 2019 parade.
Tickets are $10 in advance, available at wcfparade.com, or $12 at the door.
This year’s participating contractors are Goodwin Construction, Skogman Homes, Panther Builders, Gordie Sorensen, Kugler Construction, LGC Homes, Patterson Construction & Design and Eagle View Partners.
Two remodeled homes are featured, 817 E. San Marnan Drive, Waterloo, and 2621 Minnetonka Drive, Cedar Falls.
Homes newly constructed within three years are located at: 1709 Waxwing, Waterloo; 4514 Ranchero Road, Hudson; and 2621 Arbor Ridge, 1929 Donald Drive, 2332 Richard Road, 4708 Wildflower, 4220 Jakob Circle and 2250 State No. 402, all in Cedar Falls.
Friendship Village at 257 E. Marnan Road will feature a 3D tour of their planned 77-unit facility. Groundbreaking will take place this fall.
For more information, call Bob Manning at 240-3227 or visit wcfparade.com.
