Parade of Homes starts Thursday; runs through Sept. 20

Thursday marks the beginning of the annual Parade of Homes, one of the Cedar Valley's most anticipated tour events for new construction and remodeled homes.
Presented by The Courier, Cedar Valley Home Builders Association and Veridian, featured homes will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday.
Tickets are $8 in advance, available at cedarvalleybuilders.com. Tickets will be $10 available at the homes on parade day.
Cody Guhl, CVHBA president, said builders "spend months every year, preparing one or more entries into the Parade of Homes. Seeking to provide superb curb appeal, outstanding floor plans, the perfect kitchen design -- they work until the last detail is complete, and their home is show-ready. Each of them seeks to create the dream home of the future owner, and they are proud to showcase their works."
Here are the featured homes: Panther Builders, 1809 College St., and 4424 Ranchero Road, both located in Cedar Falls; C&R Specialties, 4843 Shelley Court, Waterloo; Kugler Construction, 1640 Blue Wing and 1670 Blue Wing, both in Waterloo; Skogman Homes-Cedar Valley, 1722 Waxwing, Waterloo, and 5322 Arbors Drive, Cedar Falls; Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, 314 Clay St., Waterloo; and Sam Runyan, 1626 Faithway Drive, Cedar Falls.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. "Our goal is the health and safety of each and every visitor during this year's parade," said Guhl.
Masks are required. Hand sanitizers and masks will be available at each home’s entry point. People on the tour are asked to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others around you, including when touring the home. Please do not touch surfaces in the homes.
Organizers ask attendees to be patient if they asked to wait to enter a home. Some homes may have limited space, such as the tiny house. Anyone who isn't feeling well is asked to stay home.
Funds raised by the Parade of Homes go towards the scholarhips.
The CVHBA Board of Directors offers qualified students up to $500 to pursue a major course of study in the home building trades or related industry. The scholarships are awarded to students who will attend a local Iowa community college or university in the Iowa area.
This year's winners are Erin Hagen of Cedar Falls, a senior at the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in construction management, and Karson DeGroote of Parkersburg, a freshman at Iowa State University in Ames, majoring in interior design.
