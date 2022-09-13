Parade of Homes opens doors to Cedar Valley's new construction, remodeled homes Thursday through Sunday

Thursday marks the beginning of the annual Parade of Homes, one of the Cedar Valley's most anticipated tour events for new construction and remodeled homes.

The 2022 Parade of Homes, presented by Cedar Valley Home Builders Association, Courier Media Group and Friendship Village, is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 in advance through Thursday, available at cedarvalleyhomebuilders.com or $12 at the homes featured on Parade Days.

This is the 20th annual event.

Parade Chairman David LaMarche said, "Whether you are in the market for a home, wanting to see the latest design ideas for a remodel, looking for high-quality builders or service providers, want to have a friend or date outing or just love to take the one-time chance to explore amazing properties, this event is for you."

This year's parade will feature three $1 million+ homes, three senior living homes and facilities, starter homes and executive homes. Businesses will advertise their products in the homes. Food and beverage trucks will be available along the way.

Funds raised by the Parade of Homes go towards scholarships. The CVHBA Board of Directors offers qualified students up to $500 to pursue a major course of study in the home building trades or related industry. The scholarships are awarded to students who will attend a local Iowa community college or university in the Iowa area.

Featured homes are:

Fishworks Millwork, 7739 Winslow Road, Janesville, a mountain modern northwest architectural home boasting 6,000 square feet, three main floor bedrooms (all suites), five bathrooms, high-end finishes, a shop/man cave and more.

Dream Homes, 3711 Apollo St., Cedar Falls, a designer, two-story Prairie Style home, boasting over 5,300 square feet, five bedrooms, a full two-bedroom apartment in the lower level.

LGC, 4231 James St., Cedar Falls, an LGC signature modern home in a wooded backyard setting with three separate outdoor spaces. The ranch has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, full basement, three-car garage, master suite with private courtyard and more.

Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity, 433 Pine St., Waterloo, a four-square model with 1,250 square feet with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Through many community collaborators, Habitat staff, volunteers and homeowner, this home will be completed later this fall.

Skogman Homes, 2928 Arbors, Cedar Falls, which features a gorgeous kitchen, main floor with an office, striking fireplace, second-floor master sute, three additional bedrooms and more.

Concept to Creation, 3517 Apollo St., Cedar Falls, at 8,369-square-feet, this castle-inspired home features two stone turrets, a full stone and EIFS exterior, five garage stalls, wood shop, and a full guest wing. Interior features include a two-level library, two-story great room, eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and five fireplaces.

Retirement living homes and facilities featured are:

New Aldaya Lifescapes The Terraces at West Glen, 4018 Keagles Crossing, Cedar Falls, a 43.5 acre, seven-phase, 55+ residential development featuring a mix of single-family homes, twin homes and multi-rise luxury condominiums. The model home features 3,200 square-feet of maintenance-free living featuring three bedrooms, three baths, open-concept design, lower level entertaining area, family room, guest suite and bonus rec room.

Cedar Stone, 4715 Algonquin Drive, Cedar Falls, is nestled in the Greenhill Village Estates neighborhood, CedarStone Senior Living. This community offers Offering Carefree Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Residents are immersed in uncompromising quality and complete comfort.

Friendship Village, Village Terrace, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo, is a new modern independent living center. The four-story apartment building offers one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath apartments at 850 square feet or two-bedroom, two-bath apartments with 1,150 square feet of space with full kitchens and walk-in showers.