CEDAR FALLS – The Panther Scholarship Club, the fundraising arm of University of Northern Iowa athletics, recorded another record year in 2018.
The PSC raised more than $2.4 million in revenue, which includes cash, gifts in kind and money raised at special events.
The number surpassed last year's total by more than $170,000.
"The work that the PSC does is vital to the success of Panther athletics," said Director of Athletics David Harris. "We are grateful for the PSC members that stepped up this year and gave their hard-earned money to support more than 400 student-athletes. We take this commitment seriously and make sure that we use these funds in a responsible manner to support our programs. I am grateful for the work of the PSC staff, led by Nathan Christensen, and the many volunteers whose work made this year a success."
The bulk of the amount came in cash donations that surpassed $1.51 million, but the Rally in the Valley and Women at Play each had record years.
Another important part of the strategy for the 2018 year was a men's basketball season ticket "reseat," which took place in July. As part of the reseat, more than 150 members increased their giving by at least one benefit level over their 2017 commitment. By doing so, this placed them in the newly created Momentum Club which will occur again in 2019.
In 2018 the Panther Scholarship Club celebrated 55 years of fundraising for the UNI Athletic Department and has raised more than $36 million over its life span and has impacted more than 20,000 student-athletes. Over the past six years, the PSC has generated $8,040,804 in cash donations.
The first event of the 2019 year is Women at Play that takes place Saturday night at the Waterloo Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m.
The 2019 PSC Fund Drive starts late January, but contributors can make gifts now. For more information, go to supportthepanthers.com, call 273-2471 or email psc@uni.edu.
