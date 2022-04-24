 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panel set on COVID-19's mental health impact on Iowans

COVID-19 clip art
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- Steve Carignan, associate dean for the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, will moderate a panel on the impact of COVID-19 on Iowans’ mental health May 19.

The event is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St. Panel members include Tom Eachus, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center director; Jennifer Schneiderman, UNI Counseling Center director; Deanna Shafer, mental health therapist, Black Hawk Grundy Mental Health Center/Hawkeye Community College; Col. (retired) Heidi Warrington, chair of the Black Hawk County Veteran Commission; and Rep. Timi Brown-Powers. The public may participate.

Sponsors are League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties, Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center and Hawkeye Community College. It can also be streamed at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerLeague.

For more information, contact Cherie Dargan, 319-610-1805 or lwvbkb@gmail.com.

