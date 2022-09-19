 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Panel planned Friday to discuss election law changes

WATERLOO — The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties and Hawkeye Community College will host a panel presentation Friday about the impact of the changes in election laws.

The 7 p.m. event will take place at the Van G. Miller Adult Education Building at 120 Jefferson St. Moderator will be Steve Carignan, the associate dean for humanities, arts and sciences at the University of Northern Iowa.

The panel includes Chris Larimer, professor of political science at UNI; Rhonda Deters, Grundy County auditor; Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County auditor; Erin Murphy, Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau chief, and Sen. Eric Giddens.

The event is open to the public. 

