Pandemic lures farmers market customers online

The popularity of the market through the rest of the season and beyond has earned it a year-round status.

“I think it is reaching this crowd of people who want the safety and the convenience and still want to support local,” Kaus said.

With an average of 30-40 online customers every other week, the online shop has attracted more customers than the in-person public markets that brought about 20 customers each Tuesday and Saturday on the 200 block of Second Avenue Southeast.

Some market items may look a little different this time of year, such as the frozen aroniaberries or the Bosnian breskvice, a jam-filled cookie from Delicious Bakes Bakery in Cedar Falls. Other items like meat, eggs, bread and honey are a mainstay. Produce can include garlic, sweet potatoes, kale, salad greens, turnips, radishes, squash and onions.

“It is wonderful to have local kale and other fresh greens in February, in addition to onions and other root crops,” said local produce expert and customer Kamyar Enshayan. “These enterprises are demonstrating what is possible here in our region. This is genuine community economic development based on the skills of local people and the gift of good land.”