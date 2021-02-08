Pandemic lures farmers market customers online

WAVERLY – Waverly Farmers Market customers aren’t able to wander through the city’s annual winter market this year, but that doesn’t mean they’re not bagging up local farmers’ fresh produce.
Customers are just a few clicks away from a one-stop shop online. Set up last May during the pandemic, the web store gives shoppers the chance to place bi-weekly orders from several vendors, market manager Nellie Kaus told The Courier. Volunteers collect the items from vendors and have them ready for pickup at Embassy Vineyard Church, 319 E. Bremer Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. every other Saturday.
“We realized that having this online option made our market more viable and more diverse, it allowed us to reach more people,” said Kaus, who owns Whistling Thistle Farmstead with her husband in Shell Rock.
The store features an average of 12 vendors, the same number of in-person market vendors, including local bakers, roasters, artists and farmers. Customers can shop by category and add items to their “cart.”
The site, waverlyiafarmersmarket.com, gets support from Cedar Valley Strong, an organization that assists local businesses that have modified their platforms during the pandemic to stay open for business online.
The popularity of the market through the rest of the season and beyond has earned it a year-round status.
“I think it is reaching this crowd of people who want the safety and the convenience and still want to support local,” Kaus said.
With an average of 30-40 online customers every other week, the online shop has attracted more customers than the in-person public markets that brought about 20 customers each Tuesday and Saturday on the 200 block of Second Avenue Southeast.
Some market items may look a little different this time of year, such as the frozen aroniaberries or the Bosnian breskvice, a jam-filled cookie from Delicious Bakes Bakery in Cedar Falls. Other items like meat, eggs, bread and honey are a mainstay. Produce can include garlic, sweet potatoes, kale, salad greens, turnips, radishes, squash and onions.
“It is wonderful to have local kale and other fresh greens in February, in addition to onions and other root crops,” said local produce expert and customer Kamyar Enshayan. “These enterprises are demonstrating what is possible here in our region. This is genuine community economic development based on the skills of local people and the gift of good land.”
For more information or to shop, go to waverlyiafarmersmarket.com.
Other local farmers markets’ plans also were uprooted last year. To ensure the vendors still had an outlet to sell their goods, market directors had to come up with new ideas.
Curbside pickup
The College Hill Farmers Market in Cedar Falls and the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market are among the Northeast Iowa markets under the Cedar Valley Regional Food and Farm Network umbrella that launched a new curbside market operation last summer that ran through October. Vendors from these markets listed their products weekly, ahead of the regular market days, so customers could pre-order and pick up at the markets.
Social media
The Cedar Valley Farmers Market, comprising the Kimball Ridge and Shiloh Baptist Church markets in Waterloo and the Evansdale Farmers Market, have kept Facebook users engaged by posting live events promoting local vendors. Jewelry, baked goods and Valentine’s Day suggestions are just a few of the latest postings.
Northern Iowa Farmers Market and the Evansdale IA Farmers Market on Facebook are both discussion and “for sale” groups. Anyone in the local community can join.
Pop-up markets
Over the last three years, some of the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market vendors have participated in Main Street Waterloo’s Shop Small Saturdays Pop Up Shop in November and December.