Pandemic hit Cedar Valley hospitals hard in 2020

Staff at UnityPoint struggled to find a way for family to connect with their first such patient, Delagardelle remembered, settling on what everyone else was using to stay connected: video chat.

“We said, ‘We’ve gotta find a way to get this family to tell him they love him,’” she said. “Well, why don’t we do that with Facetime, let them talk to him, sing to him?”

Surge upon surge

As cases of COVID started to mount in the Cedar Valley in the first surge in late April — over a thousand of which were later traced to lax virus protocols at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo — hospitals reported being overwhelmed.

Few treatment options were available at the beginning, and providers faced a national shortage of surgical masks, shields, goggles and gowns to keep them from taking the virus home to their own families.

At Peoples Clinic, as with other places, staffers learned to reuse the few masks and gowns they did have multiple times.

“We could get by with something that would have been considered very suboptimal prior to COVID,” Neumann said.