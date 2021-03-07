Pandemic hit Cedar Valley hospitals hard in 2020

Pam Delagardelle may not be able to tell the future, but she has an uncanny ability to look around the corner.
In late January 2020, the CEO of UnityPoint Health-Waterloo watched closely as Wuhan, China, tried to tamp down a mysterious, contagious virus that would later be identified as COVID-19.
Something told her that virus would make it to Waterloo. She began holding tabletop training exercises with her staff and other agencies to talk through how they would manage it, akin to other disaster training they’ve done.
“We felt like we’re pretty darn good at the emergency management thing,” Delagardelle said. “But I don’t think we had any idea what was coming.”
As the coronavirus pandemic crept into Iowa, Cedar Valley hospitals had to navigate everything from staffers’ fears to extreme shortages of personal protective equipment to contradictory mandates from elected officials, and two separate surges of critically ill patients they were only just beginning to learn to treat.
Happened fast
“It flipped really suddenly in March — PPE, and what is COVID? How do you treat COVID? It just happened so fast,” said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “Here we are, it’s been a year, and it feels a lot longer.”
Through it all, hospital leaders have tried to keep their books balanced, their supplies stocked and their employees’ morale up — and challenges still lie ahead.
“From a leadership perspective, it has been a crazy year,” said Heidi Solheim, chief operating officer at Waverly Health Center. “I don’t go a day where probably half of my day is still COVID (related). You just learn to take what’s in front of you.
COVID hits
As the first cases and deaths trickled into the state in March 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds barred hospitals from performing elective procedures, or care practitioners say can reasonably be delayed in a crisis.
“I think the really interesting thing — and I’m not sure how much people realize this — is how quiet health care became for several months,” said Solheim. “We went from 100 miles an hour to zero in a matter of days.”
Patients canceled check-ups. Parents stopped bringing children in for routine vaccinations. Solheim remembers days when some providers would be assigned to simply “go around and wipe off the doorknobs.”
“I think it was hard for everybody,” she said.
Beyond the forced reduction in services affecting hospitals’ bottom lines, those patients whose procedures were halted oftentimes suffered for it.
“I don’t like the word ‘elective surgery,’” Dusenbery said. “If somebody’s living in pain, I could call that an elective surgery, but they would not.”
Fear creeps in
Providers became wary of the news coming out of places like New York City, where many hospitals were overcapacity and bodies began piling up in refrigerated trucks.
“That’s when our staff started being fearful,” Delagardelle said. “You had people close to retirement saying, ‘I’m tapping out.’”
Reliable information was hard to come by, said Kim Neumann, one of the two medical directors at Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.
“There was a lot of unknown: Will it really come here? How bad will it be? Will it be over quickly? Do masks work?” Neumann said.
And the information she did get changed rapidly.
“Literally in the course of a day we’re telling staff, ‘We know we told you this, but now we have to do this,’” Neumann said. “People had to sort of roll with the punches. They had to accept that there was a lot of uncertainty, and realistically they had to accept some real risk.”
As the first patients arrived, unable to breathe, providers scrambled to comply with visitor restrictions while at the same time providing compassionate care to those on the verge of death.
Staff at UnityPoint struggled to find a way for family to connect with their first such patient, Delagardelle remembered, settling on what everyone else was using to stay connected: video chat.
“We said, ‘We’ve gotta find a way to get this family to tell him they love him,’” she said. “Well, why don’t we do that with Facetime, let them talk to him, sing to him?”
Surge upon surge
As cases of COVID started to mount in the Cedar Valley in the first surge in late April — over a thousand of which were later traced to lax virus protocols at Tyson Fresh Meats in Waterloo — hospitals reported being overwhelmed.
Few treatment options were available at the beginning, and providers faced a national shortage of surgical masks, shields, goggles and gowns to keep them from taking the virus home to their own families.
At Peoples Clinic, as with other places, staffers learned to reuse the few masks and gowns they did have multiple times.
“We could get by with something that would have been considered very suboptimal prior to COVID,” Neumann said.
“The memory I will always cling to is the day Heather Bishop called from John Deere and said, ‘We have masks for you — thousands,’” Delagardelle said. “I kept telling people, ‘We’re gonna keep you safe,’ but until we could get them protected, I didn’t think we could do it.
“That was a turnaround day for us.”
But the spike in May didn’t hold a candle to the number of patients hospitals saw in November, when cases in Black Hawk and Bremer counties began to spike again.
“It was too much at that time,” Solheim remembered, noting Waverly Health Center was overcapacity then. Even though the governor lifted restrictions on elective procedures, “it was too much” for staff to handle.
“We had to cut back on surgeries at that time — we didn’t have a bed for them, and there were too many people on the same floor who had COVID,” she said.
Dusenbery noted everyone, from caregivers to physicians and even housekeeping staff, were “phenomenal” in the way they approached their jobs. But that didn’t mean it wasn’t hard.
“Somebody would go home on a Tuesday and come in on a Wednesday and (their patient) had downturned fast,” Dusenbery said. “It had people in tears. ... It’s been a trying, difficult year.”
Lessons learned
With three COVID vaccines now being circulated among those deemed high-risk for complications from the virus, hospital leaders see reason for hope.
“What I witnessed in that vaccination clinic was just happy faces,” Dusenbery said. “Staff said it’s so enjoyable, because everybody is in such a good mood to get the vaccine.”
Getting staff the mental help they need following months of trauma is also on administrators’ minds, with most noting they implemented or beefed up employee assistance programs.
“We know that we have ongoing challenges related to mental health and related to that trauma,” Delagardelle said, noting some employees worked 14- to 16-hour shifts seven days in a row some weeks. “We’re going to have to work on really unpacking that.”
When asked when their hospitals will return to a pre-pandemic normal, hospital leaders said it’s unlikely things will look the way they did before.
“I think it’s going to be a new normal,” Delagardelle said, noting discussions on that very topic are taking place among UnityPoint’s leadership team. “We are on this victory march — the vaccines are here. But we are unlikely to eradicate COVID.”
Things like wearing masks when you’re sick with a respiratory illness and visiting your doctor on your phone are likely to be among those “new normal” aspect of life post-pandemic, even as the mandates are lifted.
“It’s really clear there have been, essentially, no RSV infections, no influenza statewide, and I think masks are a big contributor,” Neumann said, noting she was disappointed wearing a mask “could ever become so politicized.”
Providers also now know how better to treat COVID-19 than they did a year ago.
“We didn’t know what we didn’t know. We were on this gigantic learning curve,” said Delagardelle.
Now, with treatments like Remdisivir, convalescent plasma and treatments tried and studied for months, a hospitalized COVID patient’s chances of surviving are up “dramatically, she said.
The number of non-COVID-related patients coming to the hospital is climbing, hospital leaders agreed, though it isn’t generally where it was prior to the pandemic.
“People waited for a long time to get the care they needed,” Delagardelle said, noting she anticipated that wait-and-see approach would continue through 2021.
“I think there is some hesitancy, and I understand why,” Dusenbery said.
But, Dusenbery noted, mandatory mask requirements in hospitals — likely to stick around for a while — as well as the lessons learned in the last year meant “hospitals became the safest place you could go to.”
For those still on the fence, that care now includes a robust telehealth component. Legislation, executive orders and private companies helped open up virtual visits and made them available through insurance, something that had previously hamstrung health care providers wanting those options.
“We had never done a telehealth visit, and in five days we implemented telehealth at all our clinics,” Solheim said of Waverly. “I swear, that (otherwise) would have taken us a year to do.”
Now, she said, “a big percentage” of behavioral health visits are done virtually, noting that department’s rate of patients not showing up has gone down dramatically.
Other hospitals reported similar increases in virtual visits.
“We’ll keep the telemed. It definitely has a role, especially with bad weather, people who are homebound or don’t need to be physically seen,” said Neumann.
“I think it’s already transforming the way we do business,” Delagardelle agreed.
“I’ll be shocked if I’m not here saying next year that (telehealth) is 300, 400 visits” per day, compared with 200 per day now, Dusenbery said. “I really hope our (insurance) payers in the state understand that. Let’s not go back.”
And helping patients connect with loved ones virtually, Delagardelle noted, led to the hospital system raising money to install smart TVs in patient rooms in the future.
“Why in the world haven’t we used iPad visits or Facetime much before?” Delagardelle asked.
The pandemic has even changed the way Waverly Health Center is approaching its expansion, said Solheim. That includes everything from storing PPE in patient rooms to limiting the number of chairs in a waiting room, and even making sure those chairs aren’t fabric, so they can be easily wiped down with disinfectant spray.
“It’s just really rethinking everything,” she said.
That includes the way her hospital thinks about the hospitals down the road in Waterloo. Leaders got together regularly during the pandemic, sharing best practices and offering support.
“To me, that was incredible,” Solheim said. “We’re competitors day to day, but during the pandemic, I felt like we were just all trying to help each other.”
“I’ve never seen anything over the past year like those types of meetings, where ... we’re all focused together to work through this,” Dusenbery said. “And that’s how it should be.”
Providers now know that for the next public health crisis, they need to get out in front of educating the public, too.
“It’s highlighted how much distrust of science there is,” Neumann said. “As a nation, we need to address those things so we can be in a better position to control this kind of thing more effectively from the beginning.”