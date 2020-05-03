Pandemic doesn't faze Lost Island Theme Park plans

“It’s all speculation on that guy’s part and we’re not going to confirm any of it,” Bertch said of the video. “But some of them are pretty obvious. We weren’t trying to hide that.”

One exception is a roller coaster Lost Island confirmed it purchased from the Liseberg amusement park in Gothenburg, Sweden. Coaster enthusiasts on internet forums have already been discussing the steel Intamin Launch Coaster formerly known as Kanonen that opened in 2005.

“There’s quite a following for that particular ride,” Bertch said. “It was one of the first launch coasters to open.”

Park Pros also speculated that Lost Island bought a second roller coaster from Ratanga Junction in Cape Town, South Africa. Bertch declined to confirm whether Lost Island bought Cobra, a steel inverted roller coaster with five inversions.

Lost Island plans to release more detailed information over time about rides and park features as the opening approaches. But Bertch was pleased with the excitement the Park Pros video could build.

“Based on the concept art alone the theming looks phenomenal,” the narrator of the Park Pros video said. “If they do wind up following through with the theming and story-telling, this park could really be something special.