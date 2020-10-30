Pandemic doesn't faze Lost Island Theme Park plans

WATERLOO — Plans for the Lost Island Theme Park are moving forward, in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

“When something like this happens it gives you pause,” said Gary Bertch. “But we’re in so deep, we’ve already committed so much already.”

Bertch and his family operate the Lost Island Waterpark.

The Bertches are moving forward with grading and construction of a planned $100 million, 90-acre theme park across Shaulis Road from the water park, expected to open in 2022 with thrill rides and other family entertainment offerings.

But Bertch said the situation so far hasn’t had a negative impact on the Lost Island construction process or contracts for planned rides.

In fact, a new video report produced by Chicago-based YouTube channel Park Pros may help build more excitement for the theme park. That video contains some educated guesses, based off of the drawings and site plans released to date, on what kind of rides Lost Island will feature.

“It’s all speculation on that guy’s part and we’re not going to confirm any of it,” Bertch said of the video. “But some of them are pretty obvious. We weren’t trying to hide that.”