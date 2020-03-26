Pandemic delays local funerals, compounds grief

“Even following Sept. 11 it wasn’t like it is now. Just look at what the rest of the world is experiencing,” Locke said.

In parts of Italy hardest hit by the virus, funerals, witnessed by a relative or two, last five minutes and end without any embraces, just the few people who were there hurrying back to their cars.

Some cemeteries aren’t allowing any graveside services at all.

“We just take deceased up to the grave and bury them,” said Terry Harmon, owner of Chapman Funeral Home in Orange, Calif., where a nearby cemetery recently said burials would be attended by one relative and one clergy.

When services are held, families are left to decide which few relatives should be allowed to attend. Locke said his funeral home held a couple of services in the last week in which just a handful of immediate family attended. One service had three in attendance, the other had nine. The funeral home recorded the services for other loved ones to watch online after the fact.

This new normal adds another layer of grief, funeral directors say.

“Everybody right now is experiencing grief, whether because of death or grief because of disruption to our daily lives,” Locke said. “When you compound the two, it’s hard.”