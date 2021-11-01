Pancake breakfast Nov. 14 at La Porte City museum

LA PORTE CITY -- The La Porte Dysart FFA will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum, 408 Main St.

The menu includes sausage, a yogurt bar and beverage. A freewill donation is requested for this fund-raising event for Friends of the LPC Museum Endowment.

Donations will be accepted for a Farm-to-table basket, wine, beer, salsa, jams and jellies, honey, apples, homemade pie, squash, CBD gummies and more. The FFA will be excepting orders for their fruit sales.

For more information, contact Jan at (319) 215-0257.

