 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pancake breakfast Nov. 14 at La Porte City museum

  • Updated
  • 0
late night pancakes.jpg
SHUTTERSTOCK PHOTO

LA PORTE CITY -- The La Porte Dysart FFA will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 14 at the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum, 408 Main St.

$1 for 6 months of local news

The menu includes sausage, a yogurt bar and beverage. A freewill donation is requested for this fund-raising event for Friends of the LPC Museum Endowment.

Donations will be accepted for a Farm-to-table basket, wine, beer, salsa, jams and jellies, honey, apples, homemade pie, squash, CBD gummies and more. The FFA will be excepting orders for their fruit sales.

For more information, contact Jan at (319) 215-0257.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Rolls-Royce is producing electric cars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News