WATERLOO — Meticulous hands brushed swirls of paint on wood panels that were placed on the Fourth Street bridge Friday as part of the Youth Art Team’s ongoing project to revamp the downtown bridge.
“Kids are part of the reason why Waterloo is becoming a better city,” said Savannah Willard from the Youth Art Team.
Two groups of young, local artists from the Youth Art Team summer camp gathered on the Fourth Street bridge Friday to see the latest artwork additions. The event was open to the public. Mayor Quentin Hart, along with the artists’ friends and family, celebrated on the bridge.
Earlier last week, paint-splattered sheets covered the gym floor of First Presbyterian Church on Franklin Street as students crouched on the floor, creating their artwork.
Prior to the painting process, the artists gathered near the Cedar River to soak in the sites. After sketching and creating stencils of what inspired them, they transferred the design to their panel.
Sam Thomas, 9, stroked white lines on his panel, following his stencil.
“(This was) just me messing around,” Sam said.
But he hopes when people see it, they think of the bridge’s history.
Sam, a student at Kingsley Elementary, lent his paintbrush to the art team’s previous 3,000-square-foot mural project, “Our Freedom Story,” which decorates a cement wall overlooking the Cedar River near the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
A collaboration of Kingsley and Lowell Elementary School students brought the mural to life with the help of artists from the Youth Art Team.
Wartburg College graduate and an artist who has been with art team for six months, Mlungisia Ncube, overlooked as Sam painted. Ncube was one of many who oversaw younger artists as they worked.
“(The art team) opened a space … and gave facilitation for creativity for the young people,” Ncube said.
A tub of pink paint sat next to six-year-old Maria Smith. The young artist dipped her brush, painting a square on her panel.
“I like it because it has hearts and all my favorite colors,” Maria said of her design.
Maria was excited for her friends to see the panels decorating the bridge Friday, saying she hopes people are “amazed” when they see the designs.
The novelty of the art she created at the summer camp was what Maria enjoyed throughout the week.
“(You’re) making something you’ve never made in your whole life,” Maria said.
A veteran member, Emma Fuchtman, 15, has been involved almost as long as the art team has existed.
Before the start of the project, Emma said her mother, Heidi Fuchtman, who is the Youth Art Team director, brainstormed with a friend on how to improve the bridge, eventually coming up with the idea of painting panels; then “we actually made it happen,” Emma said.
The art team started the panel project two years ago in response to the bridge’s restoration efforts. Since then, members from the summer camp have been creating artwork with the goal of filling the length of the bridge. This year, 20 panels were added.
The Youth Art Team raises its own funds and are supported by donations, which can be made on their website: youthartteam.com.
