Pageant candidates sought for Miss Iowa preliminary

WATERLOO — The Miss Black Hawk Valley Scholarship Program, an official local preliminary to Miss Iowa and Miss America is seeking candidates. The competition will be held Nov. 5 at the Hoover Middle School auditorium.

Candidates will have the opportunity to earn scholarships and hone their interview skills. Participants will be joining an achievement program that could eventually lead to them becoming Miss America. No prior pageant experience is necessary.

The program provides a unique opportunity for young women to grow personally and professionally while advocating for a cause that is important to them.

Areas of competition include talent, interview, on-stage question, social impact pitch, and evening wear. The Outstanding Teen competition will include talent, interview, on-stage question, fitness, and evening wear.

To be eligible, Miss Iowa candidates must be between the ages of 19 and 26. Outstanding Teen candidates must be at least 13 and no older than 18 as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Candidates crowned Miss Black Hawk Valley, Miss Black Hawk Valley’s Outstanding Teen, Miss Northeast Iowa and Miss Northeast Iowa’s Outstanding Teen will go on to compete at the 2023 Miss Iowa Scholarship Competition.

The competition is open to the public. Those who would like more information about how to become a candidate or get involved can e-mail Missblackhawkvalley.iowa@gmail.com.