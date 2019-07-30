DES MOINES -- Paddlers need to use caution on the Raccoon River in Des Moines and Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Two natural hazards on Iowa rivers are reminders that river users need to stay aware, wear life jackets, and make safe decisions on the water, they urged.
“Paddlers and tubers need to recognize that obstructions like this can happen anywhere on a river after a tree falls in,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR River Programs outreach coordinator.
A large log jam has formed upstream of Chimney Rock Park on a bend of the Upper Iowa River in Winneshiek County near Decorah. Canoeists and kayakers have flipped and gotten stuck in fast currents through the log jam, leading to the need to be rescued. While the log jam does not block the entire river and can be avoided, a strong current will push a boat toward it. Get out on the right side of the river to be safe and avoid getting sucked into this strainer. For real-time hazard updates and locations or to report new hazards, visit the Iowa DNR’s interactive paddling map at iowadnr.gov/paddlingmap.
