'Packaged in White': BFA installation explores views of women, sex, marriage at UNI Gallery of Art

CEDAR FALLS – About a dozen gossamer full slips – vintage silk and tricot undergarments once worn to keep dresses from clinging – dangle from coat hangers and string in the center of the University of Northern Iowa Art Gallery.

As the gallery doors open and close, a soft breeze sets the slips gently aflutter — a life-sized lingerie mobile. Visitors gaze upward and resist the impulse to reach up and touch them as they drift on the air current. A closer look reveals the body of each slip wears a message embroidered beneath the bodice, which itself is outlined in pearl beads.

“The messages are statements from my interviews about what sex means to different people. They’re from my fellow students and an online platform I found with comments that struck a chord in me,” said Emily Kriegel of Pella, an art and art education major at UNI. She found the slips in thrift and antique stores.

A video of the slip commentaries plays on continuous loop in another space.

Kriegel has most of the gallery to herself for the spring B.F.A. Exhibition, which ends May 13. Titled “Packaged in White,” the artist explores a range of topics, such as her views about sex and roles in her marriage, her line of matrilineal descent and her religious upbringing using fiber art, printmaking, video and performance art as her media.

Fastened to one gallery wall with T-pins is a row of creamy white fine art papers, each blossoming with a delicate, almost lacy blotch in shades of brown. “Dried coffee filters,” said Kriegel. “And I did not drink all that coffee. I like the way the filters look when they’ve dried and the edges almost disappear into the paper. It’s about authenticity.”

The artist had a bit of fun with “Just Like Home Cooking,” multiples drawings featuring TV dinner entrees. It’s impossible to look at without trying to guess the “mystery meat” in each, like Salisbury steak and fried chicken. Directly opposite is Kriegel’s first attempt at quilting, a vibrant felt representation of the TV dinner drawings.

“My grandmother introduced me to quiltmaking. She passed away recently, and I wanted to revisit the idea of quilting,” she explained.

In another area, the sound of a staple gun echoes from a video that shows Krieger kneeling on a wood panel, arranging and stapling the folds of a white wedding gown into place. “I wanted to play with the structure of a wedding dress and make a statement about whether it’s the dress or the union of partners that is more important.”

There are etchings and cyanotypes depicting brides in her family – “women from the past who came before me,” as well as one from her own wedding. Krieger also included an etching of her grandmother’s chair “where she sat to rest her feet.”

The artist designed the installations, assisted by UNI Art Gallery Director Darrell Taylor.

“My role is as a facilitator in installing the artwork. I prepared the space for her show, but Emily took care of elegantly filling the space. She had a clear idea of how she wanted it to look,” Taylor explained.

“I love the way she pulls people into the gallery. They see something happening in the center of the gallery and wonder, ‘What am I seeing?’ The slips have such an ethereal movement, very artistic.”

When Krieger stepped into the finished exhibition for the first time, “my heart stopped. As cliché as it sounds, it took my breath away. I thought it was beautiful and amazing and makes me hopeful for the future and what I can do,” said Krieger.

She has a semester of student teaching to complete before graduation. Her future plans include teaching art, working as a professional artist and possibly studying for her master’s degree.

Having the opportunity to mount a gallery show provides an invaluable experience for students. “It gives them a venue and shows them the possibilities for the next phase of their creative lives,” Taylor added.

Also on display, in the gallery’s Mary Haskell-Hansen Room, is “Too Bright for Our infirm Delight,” a UNI permanent art collection exhibition that was co-curated by art history instructor Josh Hainy and Taylor. The collection features art by Dawoud Bey, Russell T. Gordon, Lee Krasner, Doña Rosa (or Rosa Real Mateo de Nieto), Marguerite Wildenhain and Betty Woodman.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment. The gallery is located on the main floor of Kamerick Art Building South.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.