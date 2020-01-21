Pack the Dome on MLK Day of Service brings out 1600 volunteers

CEDAR FALLS — As volunteers filed down from the bleachers onto the floor of the UNI-Dome, Panther mascots T.C. and T.K. were there, giving high-fives and skipping through the tables awaiting volunteers to pack tens of thousands of plastic bags of food.
In the background, Northeast Iowa Food Bank Executive Director Barb Prather and University of Northern Iowa Provost Jim Wohlpart were there, too, watching as hundreds of people chose to use Martin Luther King Jr. Day to pack hundreds of thousands of bags of food for the Food Bank’s BackPack program.
“This really should be a day on, not a day off,” said Wohlpart of MLK Day’s Pack the Dome. The annual event was held for the first time in the UNI-Dome instead of Maucker Union to accommodate more people. “Next year, we’ll have to figure out how we can do it even bigger.”
Around 1,600 volunteers working in two shifts Monday packed what would amount to 48,000 backpacks full of kid-friendly fare, such as macaroni and cheese, Spaghetti-Os, fruit cups and more.
“This will pack about a third of our inventory, or two-and-a-half months’ supply,” Prather said. “The beauty of this is we get it all done on one day.”
The food-packing event has been a partnership for the last six years between UNI, the Food Bank and the Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, said Lauren Finke, the center’s executive director.
Volunteers included UNI students, students from Union and Hudson high schools, employees of MidAmerican Energy, AECOM and Deere and Co., and people from “all over the Cedar Valley community,” Finke said.
“It’s important for us to have community members know there’s a space for them to get involved,” Finke said. “After a weekend of being stuck inside, hopefully people felt like they could come out.”
Groups of up to two dozen formed assembly lines at the tables, taping together boxes, opening plastic bags, adding food items, tying the bags shut and adding a certain amount to each box. The boxes were then folded up and placed on pallets, then shrink-wrapped for transportation by a large red Coca-Cola truck parked inside.
The BackPack program serves 13,680 children in the food bank’s 16-county service area in Northeast Iowa, providing meals directly to school children they can prepare and eat without an adult’s help.
“There are two goals: One, obviously, is to feed kids,” Prather said. “The other is to raise awareness to the issue of hunger.”
UNI already is aware of the issue. Wohlpart said the Panther Pantry, which was started last year as a food bank member organization, has shown the need was “far greater than anticipated.”
“This is at the heart of who we are an a university — to be deeply engaged in our community to make it a better place,” Wohlpart added.