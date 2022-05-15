OWLS spring tour and lunch is May 20 at Ham Marsh

INDEPENDENCE -- An OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) Signs of Spring Tour and Lunch is planned May 20 at 10 a.m., starting at Ham Marsh,1747 Indiana Ave.

The group will go to Ham Marsh, Three Elms and end at Boies Bend. Participants will search for signs of spring, likely including waterfowl, meadowlarks, bluebirds, robins, vultures, wild geraniums, bluebells, frogs and more.

Most walks will be short distances; however there will be a stop that is a little longer. Trails may be uneven and wet. A carpool will leave Fontana Park at 9:45 a.m. Limited seating is available in the Conservation Board van.

Lunch will conclude the program at Wolfe’s Outback in Quasqueton. Preregistration is required at www.buchanancountyparks.com. For more information, call 319-636-2617.

