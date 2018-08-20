ROWLEY — Buchanan County Conservation will offer a OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) prairie hike at 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Bearbower Sand Prairie, 1777 Benton Buchanan Ave.
OWLS is a program specifically design for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County.
The third OWLS program will feature ornate box turtles and their habitat at Bearbower Sand Prairie. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.”
