AURORA — Buchanan County Conservation will host an OWLS (Older Wiser Livelier Souls) event at 10 a.m. Monday at Jakway Park.
Adults looking to spend more time outdoors can join a naturalist and explore the park at 2777 136th St.
OWLS is a program specifically design for adults to learn and explore nature in and around Buchanan County.
Jakway Forest is a large area with more than 300 acres of timber and many trails.
Dress for the weather and bring sturdy shoes.
To sign up, go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on Public Events.
