Overnight Waterloo apartment building fire under investigation
Overnight Waterloo apartment building fire under investigation

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an overnight fire at a Waterloo apartment building.

A resident at 1315 Ravenwood Road heard an alarm and noticed smoke coming from a second-floor hallway at about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday. The resident put out the flames with a bucket, and firefighters vented smoke from the building, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The fire was contained to the section of hallway, and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. No residents were displaced by the fire.

