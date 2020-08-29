 Skip to main content
Overnight fire destroys Waterloo mobile home
Overnight fire destroys Waterloo mobile home

082920jr-eric-fire-1

Residents noticed the blaze in the 1900 block of Eric Avenue at about 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, and when firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back bedroom area.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – An overnight fire destroyed a mobile home and damaged two others.

No injuries were reported, and neighbors said the mobile home in the 1900 block of Eric Avenue had been vacant for years.

Residents noticed the blaze at about 3 p.m. Saturday, and when firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the back bedroom area.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue kept the flames from spreading to other homes, but heat melted siding on two neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

