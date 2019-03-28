Try 3 months for $3

WATERLOO – A vacant building that had caught fire years ago burned again on Wednesday night, and fire officials are investigating.

The blaze at 508 Bratnober St. is considered suspicious, said Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue. He said the home didn’t have utilities and had been the subject of two other calls within the past week for rubbish fires.

The city fire marshal is investigating.

Trash fires in the backyard were reported on March 22 and again at 8:23 p.m. on Wednesday.

Then at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called again. They arrived within two minutes and found heavy flames coming from inside, Moore said. Firefighters worked to protect surrounding buildings, two of which took minor heat damage, he said.

The house was also damaged when its front porch caught fire on the afternoon of June 7, 2013. The address was also vacant at that time after a family moved out a few weeks prior.

The building is currently owned by Oak Trees Property of Le Mars, which acquired it in December, according to property records.

