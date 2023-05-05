WATERLOO — Fire destroyed a garage and damaged a Waterloo home late Thursday.
The blaze broke out behind 1200 Englewood Ave. around 10:30 p.m. and engulfed the two-stall detached garage. The fire also damaged a backyard shed, and heat melted vinyl siding on the single story home.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue responded and kept the flames from spreading to neighboring structures.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
