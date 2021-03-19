 Skip to main content
Overnight fire damages Waterloo mobile home.
Overnight fire damages Waterloo mobile home.

WATERLOO – An overnight mobile home fire has displaced a Waterloo family.

Residents at 233 Rome Ave. woke shortly after 3 a.m. Friday when they started coughing from smoke in the residence, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue. He said the occupants were able to flee the home without injury.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and determined it was an electrical fire, Petersen said.

“They had an extension cord plugged into an outlet that was feeding power to the heat tape under the trailer,” Petersen said.

