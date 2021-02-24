 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Overnight fire damages Waterloo home
0 comments
breaking top story

Overnight fire damages Waterloo home

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Officials are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a Waterloo home.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the house at 514 Ankeny St. shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was coming from two windows when crews from Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.

No one was home at the time of the fire, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck. He said the home’s main floor suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The resident has several dogs, who were outside in the fenced-in yard at the time of the fire. They were uninjured, firefighters said.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cryogenic arm developed to survive lunar nights

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News