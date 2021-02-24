Overnight fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Officials are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a Waterloo home.

Neighbors called 911 after noticing smoke coming from the house at 514 Ankeny St. shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy smoke was coming from two windows when crews from Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.

No one was home at the time of the fire, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck. He said the home’s main floor suffered heavy smoke and fire damage.

The resident has several dogs, who were outside in the fenced-in yard at the time of the fire. They were uninjured, firefighters said.

The city fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

