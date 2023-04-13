WATERLOO — A Waterloo family escaped when their house caught fire early Thursday.
Residents at 806 Sheridan Road awoke to the blaze at about 2:30 a.m. and were able to evacuate and remove their pets without any injuries, authorities said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire started in a back porch area where a barbecue grill was kept. Flames burned the back wall and climbed into the roof.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today