Overnight fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A Waterloo man escaped without injuries after his house caught fire Sunday night.

The resident had been in his bedroom at 1616 Heath St. around 9:50 p.m. Sunday when he heard a noise in the living room and discovered the blaze when he went to investigate, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

The man fled the house and called 911.

Luck said flames were coming through a front door when firefighters arrived. They extinguished the fire, keeping it from spreading beyond the living room. Other parts of the home suffered smoke and heat damage, Luck said.

The home is owned by Robert Asling, according to property records.

