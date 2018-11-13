WATERLOO – A Waterloo man escaped injury this morning when his house caught fire while cooking.
Items near the stove at 1842 Liberty Ave. ignited at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, and the flames spread to the kitchen cupboards, said Battalion Chief Mike Moore with Waterloo Fire Rescue. The man called 911 and then fled the house, he said.
The fire damaged the kitchen and adjacent dining room before firefighters stopped it.
The American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency shelter for the resident, Moore said.
The Tuesday morning fire was the third blaze for Waterloo’s fire department in recent days. A garage on Colorado Street caught fire from a wood-burning stove on Saturday morning, and a house on Cloverdale Avenue caught fire on Sunday morning.
