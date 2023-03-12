WATERLOO – A fire dealt heavy damage to a Waterloo home Saturday night.

Residents at 320 Glenwood St. escaped the home without injury, and neighbors called 911 after spotting smoke and flames.

Waterloo Fire Rescue had the fire knocked down in about 10 minutes, officials said.

The blaze started on the front porch and burned the front of the home, sending heat and smoke damage inside, firefighters said. Heat from the fire also damaged a car that was parked outside near the house.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and is under investigation by the city fire marshal.

The American Red Cross assisted the family with emergency shelter.

The home is owned by Christopher Rumachik, according to property records.

