Overnight fire damages Waterloo home
Overnight fire damages Waterloo home

071420jr-fire-6th-1

Fire damaged  a duplex  at 616 W. Sixth St.,  Waterloo, on Monday,  July 13, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a duplex.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 616 W. Sixth St. around 11:35 p.m. Monday and found fire coming from an upstairs window, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck.

No one was home in the second-floor apartment when firefighters arrived, and residents downstairs were able to evacuate without injury.

The flames burned through the roof and did extensive damage to the second floor. The first-floor apartment had water damage, firefighters said.

Heat from the fire damaged siding on a home next door.

The American Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

