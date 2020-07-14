Overnight fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a duplex.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 616 W. Sixth St. around 11:35 p.m. Monday and found fire coming from an upstairs window, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck.
No one was home in the second-floor apartment when firefighters arrived, and residents downstairs were able to evacuate without injury.
The flames burned through the roof and did extensive damage to the second floor. The first-floor apartment had water damage, firefighters said.
Heat from the fire damaged siding on a home next door.
The American Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter for the displaced residents.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos
Videos of local fire departments in action at residential fires.
Fire destroyed a former church at 124 Third Ave. NW, Waverly, Iowa, that was in the process of being converted into a home on Monday, Dec. 19,…
Fire gutted a former apartment building at 623 W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, on July 7, 2017. No one was home at the time, and it wasn't clea…
Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Dec. 3, 2019. Neighbors called 911 after noticing a fire on the back porch of …
Crews with Evansdale Fire Rescue were called to a single-family home at 137 Marion St., Evansdale, Iowa, shortly after 1 a.m., June 6, 2018. R…
Fire damaged a garage and a home at 1718 Seneca Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
One person was injured when a fire broke out at a home at 623 W. Second St., Waterloo, Iowa, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. Neighbors called 911 …
Firefighters in Waterloo, Iowa, rescued a man from his Jefferson Street apartment after fire broke out around 5 a.m. Feb. 19, 2016.
Fire damaged a two-story duplex at 264 Western Ave., Waterloo, Iowa, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.
Fire destroyed a home at 3919 Beaver Ridge Trail, Cedar Falls, Iowa, on Monday, Feb. 5 ,2018. No injuries were reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.