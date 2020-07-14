Overnight fire damages Waterloo home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – Authorities are investigating an overnight fire that damaged a duplex.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 616 W. Sixth St. around 11:35 p.m. Monday and found fire coming from an upstairs window, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck.

No one was home in the second-floor apartment when firefighters arrived, and residents downstairs were able to evacuate without injury.

The flames burned through the roof and did extensive damage to the second floor. The first-floor apartment had water damage, firefighters said.

Heat from the fire damaged siding on a home next door.

The American Red Cross was called to provide emergency shelter for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

