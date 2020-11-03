 Skip to main content
Overnight fire damages vacant house, cause under investigation
Overnight fire damages vacant house, cause under investigation

WATERLOO – An overnight fire damaged a vacant building in Waterloo.

Neighbors called 911 around 8:30 p.m. Monday after noticing smoke coming from 229 Cottage St., and when crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived they noticed flames in the second-story front bedroom.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the bedroom and adjacent walls and ceiling, said Battalion Chief Troy Luck.

No injuries were reported.

No one was living in the home, which had electricity but no gas service, Luck said. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, and the city fire marshal is investigating.

The house is owned by Andre Sallay of Munster, Ind., according to property records.

