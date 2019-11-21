CEDAR FALLS – Nighttime construction work on Viking Road in Cedar Falls requires closing the Viking Road overpass over Iowa Highway 58/Iowa Highway 27 beginning at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, until 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, weather permitting.
Right turns from either direction on Viking Road to the Iowa Highway 58 on-ramp will still be allowed as well as right turns from either Iowa 58 off-ramp to Viking Road.
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.
For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.
