CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls firefighters extinguished a blaze in a bathroom vent fan Sunday night.
A neighbor called 911 and alerted the residents around 5:30 p.m. Sunday after noticing the fire at the mobile home at 700 W. Ridgeway Ave., No. 200B, which had been divided into duplex, according to officials at Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.
Residents escaped without injury, and crews found the minor fire in the bathroom vent in the rear section of the mobile home and extinguished it before it could spread. The rear section of the mobile home had minor damage, and the front half wasn’t damaged.
