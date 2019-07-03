Third in a series honoring the Courier's 2019 Eight Over 80 winners.
WATERLOO -- Saul Austin Jr. is modest and soft spoken about his accomplishments. At 81, the retired Waterloo Schools teacher and administrator continues to be a driving force for good in the Cedar Valley.
“I like the community I live in, and I wanted to help to improve it as much as I could,” he said.
It’s that spirit that garnered him a spot in the 2019 Eight Over 80 class.
Austin spent many years sharpening the minds and characters of students in the Waterloo Schools. Along the way, he jumped in the community with both feet, helping when and wherever he could.
He grew up in Mississippi with aspirations to become a physician.
“I wanted to be a doctor, but my father died when I was in 10th grade. With him gone we couldn’t afford it,” he said.
Austin moved to Iowa and was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving from 1961 to 1963. Though he’d given up on his dream to be a doctor, his interest in science never waned. His military service completed, he enrolled at the University of Northern Iowa to become a science teacher.
He’d graduated from an all-black high school and attended two years at an all-black college in Mississippi before moving to Iowa. Attending UNI “was quite different,” he said. “In fact, I was the only black science major there.”
Austin’s first teaching job was in the then-all-white community of Garrison.
“I was treated nice. I enjoyed it. I didn’t feel I was treated any differently than the rest,” he noted.
He was at the Garrison district for four years before being recruited by the Waterloo School District.
“I guess they needed black teachers then. They found out I was teaching out at Garrison and called.”
Austin would go on to spend the rest of his career as a teacher and administrator in the Waterloo Schools. He sat on many committees in the district and helped select principals at various schools. He has no regrets in his career choice.
“Just to see (students) grow and change, and how they respond to teaching is very rewarding,” he said. Now, “just about everywhere I go I meet the kids and they ask me ‘do you remember me?’”
Austin received a bachelor’s of science from UNI and master’s degrees from UNI and the University of Iowa in science and school administration, respectively. He’s been a member of the Iowa and National Science Teacher Association, and Iowa and National School Administrator Association.
In the Cedar Valley, he has served on many boards and committees, past and present, including at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Pathways Behavioral Services, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Jesse Cosby Center, Exchange Club and others.
In his retirement, he continues to do volunteer work at his church, Antioch Baptist, where he serves on the board of trustees.
“I’ve been religious all my life,” he said. “I’m a faithful Christian.”
Every fall you’ll find him at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. He’s been a season ticket holder for University of Iowa football since 1968.
Austin works out daily in a gym he put together in his basement. Staying strong and sharp is part of his mindset, he said.
“I believe in the Greek philosophy of sound body, mind and spirit. You need all of those things to be healthy.”
