First in a series honoring the
Courier’s 2019 8 Over 80 winners.
REINBECK — Joy Thiel gets million dollar paychecks for her volunteer work.
That’s what she calls the smiles she receives from children and others.
“I’ve been volunteering for 22 years, I’ve taught for 62. It’s just been wonderful, something that I like to do,” said Thiel, 84, a retired teacher and librarian. “I’ve made so, so many new friends and had lot of experiences I never would have had if I hadn’t been volunteering.”
At the Grout Museum District in Waterloo, Thiel helps students make plaster fossils and grind corn with millstones as part of the organization’s Museum School.
“The students enjoy listening to Joy tell stories of her childhood growing up on a rural Iowa farm. They hang on her every word as she helps history come alive through her experiences,” said Collin Heidemann.
She also used her experience to set up the elementary library for Valley Lutheran School in 2012 and train other volunteers to run it; lends her time as a hospitality specialist for the Cedar Falls Visitors Center; sews for the Mosaic Haven autism center and for 18 years was the chairwoman of the Reinbeck Park View Manor Nursing Home where she was also a resident advocate.
“I always knew after I quit teaching that I’d be a volunteer. My parents always did a lot of volunteer work, so I knew I had a next lap after retiring, and it was volunteering,” Thiel said.
The oldest daughter of a teacher, Thiel, of Reinbeck, grew up on a farm north of Grinnell, helping out with the livestock and crops.
“I was my father’s son. We had no boys in my family,” she said.
She felt a strong connection to libraries at an early age, and as a child she created little library checkout cards for all of the books in her home.
After leaving the farm, she went to Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. She earned a degree from there and continued to earn further degrees as the college became State College of Iowa in the mid-1960s, then the University of Northern Iowa in the late 1960s.
“It looks like I went to three colleges,” Thiel said.
She taught in Reinbeck, where she met her husband, and then put her career on hold to raise a family — two sons and a daughter.
When she returned to teaching, she landed a job with the Waterloo school district at the Washburn school. From there, she started Expo school’s library before she was transferred to Edison school to take on the same task.
After hanging up her career, Thiel started volunteering at the then-Allen Hospital gift shop. She branched out to the Grout Museum.
“I love teaching grade school youngsters because I’m still a teacher no matter what,” she said.
