WATERLOO — Marie Nitzschke’s clients have enjoyed reaping what she sews for nearly 60 years.
While raising seven daughters, one with special needs, Nitzschke volunteered for area organizations providing services for special needs individuals, including altering clothes.
In her senior years, Nitzschke, 92, has added caring for lost animals to her long list of selfless duties.
Born on a farm in rural Iowa, she attended country school and was raised to take care of others. She married Warren Nitzschke, who worked for the Illinois Central Railroad, and they both became insurance agents with their own firm, Nitzschke Insurance Agency, from 1957 to 1983.
But it wasn’t until after the birth of her second daughter that she found the passion that would be the most rewarding.
Nitzschke is among the 15% of the population with a blood type of Rh negative, which doesn’t affect a person’s health but can affect a woman’s second pregnancy if the baby’s blood type is Rh positive. The antibodies produced aren’t a problem during the first pregnancy, but if the next baby is Rh positive, these antibodies can cross the placenta and damage the baby’s red blood cells, leading to life-threatening anemia, which destroys red blood cells needed to carry oxygen throughout the body.
Nitzschke’s second born, Anita, now 69, is Rh positive and cannot speak. Anita attended the Woodward State Hospital School, where Nitzschke became a board member from 1960-1977.
Nitzschke began volunteering to help her daughter and others with mental, physical and emotional disabilities. Anita attended Woodward when she was 8.
Nitzschke joined the Arc of The Cedar Valley board of directors in 1960 and still serves today. In the past she has held the roles of president and vice president.
In 1969, Nitzschke launched the EPI volunteer program, which has grown to 36 members. She found many EPI clients’ clothes did not fit them well.
“We want them to be presentable in public,” she said. “They need to look presentable at home, and they need to look presentable in public.”
Nitzschke, of Waterloo, still alters clothes.
“If they give it to us, we’ll do it, and we don’t go home until it’s all done,” she said.
She sews for the sheer joy of providing the right fit for her clients. And they appreciate her for providing the “special” things in life.
Once, she fixed a young man’s billfold and altered his pants so he didn’t have to pull them up each time he got out of the car. He wrote her a letter saying he can deliver pizza much better now and thanking her for his “special” pants.
“That’s a reward. When you get a letter back from someone and they like what you did,” Nitzschke said.
She still sews several times a month with a sewing group that includes her daughter, Patty.
“She’s inspired all of us girls that we do volunteer ourselves,” Patty said.
EPI and the Arc still welcome Nitzschke each year as Mrs. Claus in a costume she sewed, and she makes “high-powered” catnip toys that are for sale.
Volunteering is still a big part of her life.
“There’s just so much to do,” she said.
