WAVERLY — Jo and Hank Bagelmann hadn’t met Lou MacDougall before their home was destroyed in the 2008 flood in Waverly.
MacDougall had heard their home was flooded because one of his daughters was a neighbor to the Bagelmanns. And one day, MacDougall showed up to help them tear out moldy insulation and try to salvage personal belongings.
“Over the weeks that followed, Lou was there every day to lend a hand,” the Bagelmanns wrote. “He never complained; he never refused any job that was asked of him. We will be forever grateful to Lou for helping us through one of the most stressful times of our lives.”
To MacDougall, now 82, it never crossed his mind to not help out someone who needed it.
“I felt I had to do something, so that’s what I did,” he said.
More than a decade later, the Bagelmanns remembered that kindness in nominating MacDougall for this year’s Eight Over 80 winners.
“There is no more worthy candidate than Lou MacDougall,” they wrote in their nomination.
MacDougall isn’t a native of Waverly, where he now resides. Two of his daughters live in the city, which motivated him and his late wife to move there in 2004 from Rockford, Ill., after the death of MacDougall’s mother. He could easily have moved to be closer to other daughters in San Diego, or San Antonio, Texas.
The Chicago-born man opted for a small-town experience instead.
“I like a small town of 10,000 or 11,000 people much better than a town of a third of a million people,” MacDougall said. “Everybody seems to know everybody else. It’s an active community. They have a lot of things going for it, and I’m glad to be a part of Waverly.”
MacDougall was raised in Evanston, Ill., then went to college in Green Bay, Wis., where he met his wife.
He served six months in the Army, moving to Virginia in the 1950s, then a little over seven years in the Army Reserve.
He got his first job as a metallurgical engineer at what was then Sundstrand Corporation in Rockford, Ill., a manufacturer of aerospace and industrial products that was bought by United Technologies Corporation. The MacDougall family moved to Boone to be closer to the company’s Ames location for a time and finally, in the 1980s, moved back to Rockford.
“The agricultural industry in the mid-’80s was poor,” MacDougall said. “As a consequence, I felt I had a better opportunity in Rockford.”
He stayed until he was offered early retirement in 1996 at age 60, and began volunteering at Rockford Memorial Hospital for the senior citizens’ program, helping people do their income taxes and assist them with money management.
He was also in the Elks Club, something he’s done for more than 50 years, receiving the “Elk of the Year” award four times, according to nominator Robert Lentz of Cedar Falls.
“He always found many ways to contribute to his community,” Lentz wrote.
Lentz detailed many of MacDougall’s accomplishments and volunteer activities: Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2017. Floor captain and usher for Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Secretary for the Waverly Exchange Club. Senior Health Insurance Information Program volunteer. Volunteer of the Year at Waverly Health Center. Serves as Santa Claus for Waverly Downtown. Etcetera.
But when asked about his greatest accomplishment, MacDougall pointed to his family.
“I’m most proud of the fact that my wife and I were able to raise six children, and they in turn raised their children — 25 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids — and everybody gets along,” he said.
For those wanting a life of service like MacDougall, even if they’re older, he has some advice for those wanting to keep busy and continue to be helpful.
“Stay active and try to help out when you can, depending on your capabilities — if you’re good at some technical thing, help out at Habitat for Humanity, for example,” he said. “You have skills. You can contribute. So do that.”
