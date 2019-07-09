Sixth in a series honoring the
Courier’s 2019 Eight Over 80
winners.
CEDAR FALLS — Bob Robinson speaks proudly of his small-town beginnings.
“I was born and raised in Sabula, Iowa,” he said, pointing out that the tiny community is the state’s eastern-most point and the only Iowa town on an island.
The 90-year-old recounted being one of eight children in a family where their father was a fur trapper and line fisherman. During the summer months, he’d be up at 4:30 a.m. to assist with the business. Those duties helped to build an ethic in Robinson that persists to this day.
A resident of Cedar Falls since the early 1970s, he has been a very active volunteer in the community over the decades. That has earned the admiration of the 20 people who nominated him for the Eight Over 80 recognition.
“I keep awful busy,” he said. “I like to be busy.”
For about five years, he regularly tutored children at Waterloo schools and the University of Northern Iowa’s Center for Urban Education, working with a single student during most of that time. Robinson remains active in several organizations including the Sertoma Club, where he volunteers each year to place flags throughout the community, and the Cedar Valley Walleye Club, which encourages kids to fish as part of its mission.
In their letters, nominators also talked about Robinson’s qualities, the way he supported them and others, and how he served as a role model.
“Bob has always loved learning and expanding his world,” wrote Judith Finkelstein. “He inspires others to be active participants in what life has to offer. He is an honored patriarch of his family.
“He has contributed actively to the betterment of the many entities his life has encompassed.”
Paul Rider Sr., who first met Robinson through the Cedar Falls Supper Club, considers him a mentor.
“He is the kind of individual who leads by example and sets standards for others to follow, the strongest form of leadership in my judgement,” wrote Rider. “He is both humble and resolute, which are rare qualities providing him with the ability to make things happen and get things done.”
Others marveled at the attitude and energy Robinson brings to situations despite his age.
“As we age, I’ve observed that many people turn inward. Bob is just the opposite,” said Louise Odle, who is part of a neighborhood group with Robinson that frequently dines together.
“He is curious. He asks good questions because he really wants to know people,” she said. “And then there is his sense of humor. We laugh a lot at our evening meal.”
Marilyn Roseberry, another neighbor, added that Robinson can often be found out in the community.
“Many 90-year-olds would be content to stay at home and watch TV. Not Bob!” she said. “He attends concerts, lectures, movies, classes, really anything educational.
“He reads extensively. He is constantly learning,” said Roseberry. “He is always good to invite others to share these activities.”
“I always loved going to school and love books,” Robinson admitted. However, as a young man seeking adventure and travel, he left home at age 17 in 1946 to enlist in the U.S. Navy.
“I just love the Navy,” he said, attributing an early fascination to an uncle who served in World War II. “I had never heard of the Navy until uncle Cliff came home and told us.”
Starting as apprentice seaman, he saw the world over the next 27 years, including stints in Taiwan and Vietnam. “I served in submarines for seven years as an enlisted man,” he noted.
Robinson was named chief petty officer in 1955 and continued growing in rank. He retired in 1973 as a commander. Along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in international affairs.
Robinson married his wife, Marie, in 1956 and they had a son and two daughters. By the time the family arrived in Cedar Falls, he was retired from the Navy and looking at a new career. He worked for Wayne Engineering and became a sales manager with the company, which manufactured garbage trucks.
Although Robinson was “never here in my life until I drove in here and took a job,” it didn’t take long for the Cedar Valley to become home. “I love it here,” he said.
His wife, Marie, died in 2005. Robinson later married Shirley Berry, who died in 2012. In their names, he funds scholarships through the Cedar Falls Business & Professional Women for Marie and the Navy Supply Corps Foundation for Shirley.
Toward the end of his career, Robinson fulfilled a longtime goal with a part-time teaching job at Upper Iowa University’s Waterloo campus. Over five years, he taught courses in the American legislative process, principles of public administration and development of American foreign policy.
“Someone told me they needed teachers. I went out and volunteered and they hired me,” he said.
Mark Robinson, his son and another nominator, suggested that his father’s life has been about service.
“I can think of no better person to emulate,” he wrote. “Dad has served his country, first in the Navy, then continuing in civilian life to reach out and help others even after retirement, not for gain, but because it is the right thing to do.”
‘He is the kind of individual who leads by example and sets standards for others to follow, the strongest form of leadership in my judgment.’ — Paul Rider Sr.
